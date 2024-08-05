Weather 8-5-6- 2024 HOT

The heat returns in time for back to school. This is pretty much the forecast for all week….

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 74. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email