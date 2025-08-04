Weather 8-4-6-2025 Unsettled

Temps will remain a bit cooler than we have been experiencing

Heat turns back up for the weekend

Pop-up storms, some strong to severe possible to start week. Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

