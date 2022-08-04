Thursday, August 4, 2022
WEATHER: 8-4-5,2022: Severe Pop-Ups Likely

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050845-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible
mainly in northwestern counties of Middle Tennessee today.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.


    
                        














Clark Shelton
