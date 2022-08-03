Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeTennesseeWEATHER: 8-3-4,2022 Hot With Storms On The Way
TennesseeWeather

WEATHER: 8-3-4,2022 Hot With Storms On The Way

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
38

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

 

A triple-digit heat index will give way to storms by Thursday morning.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Previous articleOBITUARY: Amanda Lynn Stacey
Next articleJohn Wesley Donaldson Arrested for Murdering 2 Family Members and Critically Injuring a 3rd
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.