WEATHER 8-29-30,2022 Hot, But Storms Bring Cooler Temps

Another day of high heat index and then relief is on the way. But, it will be in the form of storms.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southwest wind around 5 mph.