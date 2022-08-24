WEATHER 8-24-25,2022: Nice Day Storms Return Thursday

We will see fog again on Thursday morning and then storms return to the forecast Thursday as temperatures and humidity climb.
Today
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.