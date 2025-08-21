Weather 8-21-24-2025 Slightly Cooler and Sunny

- Dry weather and northerly winds will lead to a little cool down as humidity levels will drop.
- Noticeably cooler temperatures are in the forecast for next week
- Good weekend for the lake, as calm winds and dry air provide for a pleasant outdoor experience.
- For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!