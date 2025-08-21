Weather 8-21-24-2025 Slightly Cooler and Sunny

Dry weather and northerly winds will lead to a little cool down as humidity levels will drop.

Noticeably cooler temperatures are in the forecast for next week

Good weekend for the lake, as calm winds and dry air provide for a pleasant outdoor experience.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

