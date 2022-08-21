WEATHER 8-21-22,2022- Storms Continue

Another stormy day ahead. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.