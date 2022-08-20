WEATHER 8-20-21,2022 – Storms Move In

Looks Like a stormy couple of days ahead as storms move in this afternoon.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.