Tuesday, August 2, 2022
WEATHER: 8-2-3,2022:Hot With Pop-Up Storms

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
331 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and heavy rainfall is
possible this afternoon. Minor flooding issues could arise if storms
develop, as they should be slow moving.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

