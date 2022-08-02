WEATHER: 8-2-3,2022:Hot With Pop-Up Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 331 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 331 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon. Minor flooding issues could arise if storms develop, as they should be slow moving.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

