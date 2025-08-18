Weather 8-18-21-2025 Hot, Storms Coming

Heat Advisory Through Tuesday

Wednesday may be stormy

A cool down is coming. Timing still uncertain and will update the middle of the week. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 107. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

