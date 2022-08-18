Thursday, August 18, 2022
WEATHER 8-18-19,2022 Pleasant Day Before Stormy Weekend

By Clark Shelton
We will enjoy the day today as the weekend is looking a little sketchy. The good news is that the cooler temperatures we have been enjoying will remain.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

