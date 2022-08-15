Monday, August 15, 2022
WEATHER 8-15-16, 2022: One More Dry Day
Tennessee

WEATHER 8-15-16, 2022: One More Dry Day

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
We will see dry weather through the day on Tuesday , and then an unsettled pattern will bring a chance of showers and storms every day through the weekend.

Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

