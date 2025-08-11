Weather 8-11-13-2025 Stormy and Steamy

Scattered strong storms are expected off and on this week

Heat Indexes over 100 are possible

Looking ahead to the weekend: expect pop-up storms and continued hot weather. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

