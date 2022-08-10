Wednesday, August 10, 2022
WEATHER 8-10-11,2022: Storms Return, Flooding Possible

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-110800-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized
flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging
wind gusts.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. High near 88. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.


    
                        














