WEATHER 7-9-2024 Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Remnants of Beryl will mix with high heat indexes and the possibility of strong to severe storms for parts of our readership. A look ahead shows a slight reprieve from the heat tomorrow before we head into a dangerously hot weekend.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.