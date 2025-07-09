Weather 7-9-10-2025 Stormy, Flash Flood Concerns

- Rain and strong storms will continue through the weekend
- Temperatures will cool
- Those in flood prone areas need to be aware.
- Severe threat right now is low. Strong storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds are bigger threat.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
