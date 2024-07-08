WEATHER 7-8-2024

Rain and storms crawl in mid-week and cool things down a bit…..
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!