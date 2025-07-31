Weather 7-31-8-3-2025 Cooler Weather Coming

- Cooler temperatures on the way this weekend
- Thursday will be extremely hot temperatures
- Some precipitation possible over the weekend
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 109. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
