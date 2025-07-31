Weather 7-31-8-3-2025 Cooler Weather Coming

Cooler temperatures on the way this weekend

Thursday will be extremely hot temperatures

Some precipitation possible over the weekend For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 109. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

