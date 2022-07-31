Sunday, July 31, 2022
Tennessee

WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today,
with localized heavy rainfall. This could lead to isolated flash
flooding in flood prone areas and/or for those that have received a
lot of rain over the past few days.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Low around 73. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

