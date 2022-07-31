WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with localized heavy rainfall. This could lead to isolated flash flooding in flood prone areas and/or for those that have received a lot of rain over the past few days. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Today Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Low around 73. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.