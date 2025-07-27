Weather 7-28-31-2025 Heat Continues, Cooling Coming

Heat Advisory Extended to Wednesday July 30, 2025

Pop-up Storms possible

More organized storms Thursday as cooler air moves in.

Heat Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1053 PM CDT Sat Jul 26 2025 TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-271800- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.250727T1600Z-250731T0100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Hendersonville, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Ashland City, Lewisburg, Tullahoma, Clarksville, McEwen, Springfield, Lawrenceburg, Lafayette, Gainesboro, Dickson, Smithville, Brentwood, Hohenwald, Goodlettsville, Gallatin, Tennessee Ridge, Lebanon, Clifton, Waynesboro, Manchester, Smyrna, La Vergne, Erin, Pulaski, Linden, Celina, Carthage, Kingston Springs, Columbia, Shelbyville, Gordonsville, Dover, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Waverly, Lobelville, Centerville, Woodbury, and South Carthage 1053 PM CDT Sat Jul 26 2025 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.