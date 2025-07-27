Weather 7-28-31-2025 Heat Continues, Cooling Coming

- Heat Advisory Extended to Wednesday July 30, 2025
- Pop-up Storms possible
- More organized storms Thursday as cooler air moves in.
- Weekend outlook shows cooler temps settiling in for a couple of days and dry.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1053 PM CDT Sat Jul 26 2025 TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-271800- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.250727T1600Z-250731T0100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Hendersonville, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Ashland City, Lewisburg, Tullahoma, Clarksville, McEwen, Springfield, Lawrenceburg, Lafayette, Gainesboro, Dickson, Smithville, Brentwood, Hohenwald, Goodlettsville, Gallatin, Tennessee Ridge, Lebanon, Clifton, Waynesboro, Manchester, Smyrna, La Vergne, Erin, Pulaski, Linden, Celina, Carthage, Kingston Springs, Columbia, Shelbyville, Gordonsville, Dover, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Waverly, Lobelville, Centerville, Woodbury, and South Carthage 1053 PM CDT Sat Jul 26 2025 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
