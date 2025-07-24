Weather 7-24-27-2025 Heat Continues

- Heat Advisory Continues for Middle Tennessee
- It’s going to get hotter beginning Monday with triple digits possible.
- Pop-up storms are possible
Today
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78.
