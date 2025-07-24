Weather 7-24-27-2025 Heat Continues

Heat Advisory Continues for Middle Tennessee

It’s going to get hotter beginning Monday with triple digits possible.

Pop-up storms are possible

Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email