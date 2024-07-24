Weather 7-24-2024 Rain Continues

Rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future every day. Some storms may be strong.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. High near 85. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
