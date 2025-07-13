Weather 7-14-16-2025 Hot and Stormy

Expect scattered storms throughout the week . Some may be strong to severe.

Heat indexes above or near triple digits.

This pattern remains for the foreseeable future.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

