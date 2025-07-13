Weather 7-14-16-2025 Hot and Stormy

- Expect scattered storms throughout the week . Some may be strong to severe.
- Heat indexes above or near triple digits.
- This pattern remains for the foreseeable future.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!