Weather 7-1-3-2024

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
