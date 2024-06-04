WEATHER 6-4-5-2024 Rain, Strong Storms, Gusty Winds

The good news for you CMA festers is the forecast looks awesome , with Sunday the only day in question and lower than normal temps for CMA fest. As for today and tomorrow no severe weather is expected, but, some storms could be pretty strong.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. High near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 83. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
