Weather 6-23-27-2025 Heat Advisory In Effect

Heat Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. June 27.

Small relief will come this weekend in the form of increase chance of strong to severe scattered storms.

Check on the elderly and pets.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 942 AM CDT Mon Jun 23 2025 TNZ005>008-023>030-056>060-062-093-094-240700- /O.EXT.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-250628T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of La Vergne, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Ashland City, Waverly, South Carthage, Columbia, Smyrna, McEwen, Gallatin, Carthage, Hohenwald, Tennessee Ridge, Dickson, Gordonsville, Linden, Brentwood, Clifton, Lebanon, Nashville, Franklin, Springfield, Murfreesboro, New Johnsonville, Lobelville, Centerville, Mount Juliet, Dover, Lawrenceburg, Hartsville, Clarksville, Waynesboro, Erin, and Kingston Springs 942 AM CDT Mon Jun 23 2025 ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Calm wind.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email