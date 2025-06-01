Weather 6-2-5-2025 Summery, Storms Coming

We will be watching towards the weekend for some severe weather, but, most of this week will be much warmer and dry.

Monday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

