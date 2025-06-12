Weather 6-12-15-2025 Stormy Weekend

- Dry on Thursday
- Storms return Friday. Some may be strong to Severe.
- No relief from the rain until the middle of next week
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
A chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!