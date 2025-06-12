Weather 6-12-15-2025 Stormy Weekend

Dry on Thursday

Storms return Friday. Some may be strong to Severe.

No relief from the rain until the middle of next week

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email