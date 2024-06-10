Weather 6-10-13-2024

Dry and pleasant for the next couple of days, and then dry and feeling more like summer going into the weekend.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
