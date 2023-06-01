WEATHER 6-1-2-2023 Some Storms

Looking forward to Summer? Well, it’s coming this weekend! Until then just stay aware if you are outside.

Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.