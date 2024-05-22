Weather 5-22-2024 Rains and Storms Return

A taste of Summer will give way to several days of rains and storms. It won’t be a total washout every day, except maybe Friday and Memorial Day weekend will bear monitoring if you are out on the lake or on the rivers.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.