WEATHER: 5-2-3-2023 Winds Remain

These cool north winds remain until tomorrow evening and then we will see temperatures crawling up and a chance of storms by the weekend.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.