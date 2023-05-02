WEATHER: 5-2-3-2023 Winds Remain

These cool north winds remain until tomorrow evening and then we will see temperatures crawling up and a chance of storms by the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.