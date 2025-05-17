Weather 5-17-18-2025 Scattered Storms- Eye on Tuesday

Scattered strong storms are possible Sunday. We are watching Tuesday with much concern for severe weather. We will update timing and severity as we know more. But, there is a high chance of severe weather. After that we will see milder temperatures and will dry out.

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

