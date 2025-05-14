Weather 5-14-15-2025 Taste of Summer

Much warmer temperatures and afternoon pop-up storms will be a preview of the upcoming summer. We will be watching Friday as Severe storms are becoming more likely.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

