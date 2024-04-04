Weather 4-4-5-2024 Frost Alert

Expect another round of frost on Saturday morning, and then it looks like Spring will settle in. A look at the extended shows warming temperatures and many, many April showers over the next week or so.
Suggest erring on the cautious side here and go ahead and just cover those sensitive plants tonight and again tomorrow night.
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Areas of frost between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.