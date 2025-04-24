Weather 4-24-2025 Scattered Rain and Storms

The good news is the severe threat is low. Friday is pretty much a wash, but the rest of the weekend right now doesn’t look to bad.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.