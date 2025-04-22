Weather 4-22-23-2025 Scattered Showers

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1
Pop-up showers are possible for the next 48 hours. We will see a better chance of rain and pop-up storms beginning Thursday thru most of the weekend.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

