Weather 4-21-2025 Rainy with Some Storms

We will start a little wet this week, some storms may be strong. Pop-up showers and storms are in the forecast the rest of the work week, and the weekend looks mostly wet.
Monday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. High near 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 10pm, then a slight chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
