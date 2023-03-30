WEATHER 3-30-31-2023 Severe Weather, Winds On The Way

For the second Friday night in a row, Mother Nature is coming over to pay us a visit. Enjoy today. Today is going to be nice. Tonight the winds will pick up, we will probably see a Wind Advisory posted at some point from the NWS. Also, expect to hear some rumbles of thunder later tonight, but, nothing severe is expected.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday will also be windy and stormy. Friday night will be the severe event. Right now, the timing looks to be between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. But, it is still a bit far out to be more specific.

Your weekend, however, is shaping up nicely.

We will update as we get more information, but, this is what the NWS is telling us:

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.