WEATHER 3-20-21, 2023 Freeze Warning, Warming, Rain Returns

We will slowly see temps warm up, there is another NWS Freeze warning, though this seems to be becoming overkill at this juncture with lows tonight just below freezing. We will go back into Spring-time mode with warmer temperatures and off-and-on rains this week.
Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Areas of frost after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Freeze Warning.
Tuesday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.