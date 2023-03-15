WEATHER 3-15-16-2023 Beware The Ides of March

Seeing temps climb and will see the winds start to pick up which means one thing… Storms are marching in… Your Thursday night late looks bumpy. We will monitor the chance of strong and possibly severe storms for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A look ahead to your weekend is simply put…COLD! Gusty winds and cool to cold temps are in the forecast for the weekend, so don’t put the coats away yet!

