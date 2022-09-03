Saturday, September 3, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeLocal College NewsWEATHER 2022 Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Local College NewsTennesseeWeather

WEATHER 2022 Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
1

A Look At this weekend’s Holiday and College Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, and Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:



Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Labor Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Previous articleMiddle Tennessee High School Football: Nominate a Player & Play of The Week
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.