WEATHER 2022 Labor Day Weekend Forecast

A Look At this weekend’s Holiday and College Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, and Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:







Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.