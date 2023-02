A little bit cooler, but less windy as the day moves on. Wind Advisory expires at noon. Here is what the next 24 hours look like:

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 59 by 5pm. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight.