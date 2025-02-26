Weather 2-26-27-2025 Warm and Windy

While this is Tennessee, so trust nothing, this spring-like weather is in the forecast is in the forecast for the immediate future so enjoy.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!