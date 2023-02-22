WEATHER 2-22-23 Wind Advisory, Some May See Strong Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 436 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-231045- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 436 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A couple of strong storms are possible west of I-65 between 3 pm and 9 pm this evening. The main concern will be strong gusty winds. Even outside thunderstorms, winds will be gusty. A Wind Advisory has been issued for southwest wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph between 9 am this morning and midnight tonight.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.