WEATHER 2-21-22,2023 Windy, Then Wet

Well, Spring has returned to Middle Tennessee, but so have the winds. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a wind advisory at some point on Wednesday. And the off-and-on rainy pattern is sticking with us for a while. So layers folks: Windbreaker and jeans to windbreaker and shorts Wednesday afternoon.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.