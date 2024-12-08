Weather 12-8-9-2024 Winds and Rain Move In

The heaviest of the rain will fall overnight and rain and gusty winds remain in the forecast through Tuesday’
Sunday
Showers, mainly after 5pm. High near 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers. Low around 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday
Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
