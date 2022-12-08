WEATHER 12-8,2022 Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Please be aware that localized flooding is a possibility. It will be Sunday or Monday before we see a small break from this rainy pattern. Warmer temps will remain in place also through the weekend.

Today Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.