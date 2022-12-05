WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN
1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start today and continue
through the week. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. For
today and tonight south of I-40 will be the most likely
location...especially along the Tennessee...Alabama state line. One
to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible.
At this time the ground should be able to handle this much
rain...however training storms with higher rainfall rates over a
short period of time could become a problem.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Friday. A boundary
is expected to meander across middle Tennessee and where this
boundary sets up there is the potential for periods of heavy rain.
As of right now...on Wednesday locations north of I-40 have the
potential to experience the heaviest rain where 2 ot 4 inches may be
possible. The location could be adjusting as time gets closer. This
could lead to rises on area creeks and waterways...and possibly flash
flooding across all of middle Tennessee.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature falling to near 52 by 8pm, then rising to around 59 during the remainder of the night. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here